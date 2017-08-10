Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Strategic Business Report 2017-2022: Leading Players are CEVA Logistics, DHL Supply Chain & Sinotrans

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Third Party Logistics (3PL) - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Third Party Logistics (3PL) in US$ Million.

The Global and US markets are also analyzed by the following Segments:



International Transportation Management

Domestic Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

The report profiles 380 companies including many key and niche players such as



C. H. Robinson ( USA )

( ) CEVA Logistics ( Netherlands )

) Damco ( Netherlands )

) DB Schenker (Germany)

DHL (Germany)

DSV A/S ( Denmark )

) Expeditors International of Washington , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) FedEx Corporation ( USA )

) GEODIS ( France )

) J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( USA )

) Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Kintetsu World Express, Inc. ( Japan )

) Kuehne + Nagel International AG ( Switzerland )

) Nippon Express Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) NYK Line ( Japan )

) Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Penske Corporation ( USA )

) Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited ( Hong Kong )

) UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc ( USA )

) XPO Logistics, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Increased Complexity in Supply Chain Management Builds Fertile Environment for 3PL

Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of 3PL

Access to Established Resource Network

Benefit from Proven Industry Expertise

Supply Chain Scalability & Flexibility

Better Cargo Turnover & Superior Distribution Efficiency

Better Inventory Management & Reduced Inventory

Cost Benefits

Focus on Core Business Operations

Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Drive Future Growth of 3PL

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Large Players Dominate the Market

M&A Activity Gathers Steam

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Manufacturing Sector: Driving Force Behind 3PL Market Growth

3PL Assumes Critical Importance in Manufacturing Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

Select Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A Snapshot

e-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver

Omni-Channel Retailing Underpins Volume Growth for 3PL Services

Automotive Logistics: A Lucrative End-Use Vertical

Transportation Services Drive Momentum

Procurement Logistics Resolve Inbound Transportation Needs

Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products

Production Logistics for Diverse Logistics Needs of Modern Production Lines

Value-Added Services Widen the Scope & Span of 3PL Market

Reverse Logistics: A High-Utility Value-Added Service

Multi-Modal Transportation Finds Favor

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

TMS Makes Its Way into 3PL Domain

WMS Gaining Traction in Warehouse Management

Cloud Technology Seeks to Expand Share in 3PL Technology Mix

BI Systems Take Center Stage

Big Data Emerges as New Focus Area

3. AN INTRODUCTION TO THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS



A Conceptual Definition

Transportation Modes in Logistics

Different Fields of Logistics

Select Terminologies Used in Logistics Industry

Third Party Logistics (3PL)

3PL Market: Services Overview

Service Developers

Customer Adapters

Customer Developers

Categories of 3PL Providers

Asset based 3PLs

Non-Asset Based Logistics Providers

Integrated 3PLs

3PL Service Segments

International Transportation Management

Domestic Transportation Management (Asset & Non-Asset)

Warehousing & Distribution

Others

Advantages of 3PL

Drawbacks of 3PL

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



