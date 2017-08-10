Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Strategic Business Report 2017-2022: Leading Players are CEVA Logistics, DHL Supply Chain & Sinotrans

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Third Party Logistics (3PL) - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Third Party Logistics (3PL) in US$ Million.
The Global and US markets are also analyzed by the following Segments:
- International Transportation Management
- Domestic Transportation Management
- Warehousing & Distribution
- Others
The report profiles 380 companies including many key and niche players such as
- C. H. Robinson (USA)
- CEVA Logistics (Netherlands)
- Damco (Netherlands)
- DB Schenker (Germany)
- DHL (Germany)
- DSV A/S (Denmark)
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (USA)
- FedEx Corporation (USA)
- GEODIS (France)
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (USA)
- Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Japan)
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland)
- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- NYK Line (Japan)
- Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Penske Corporation (USA)
- Sinotrans (HK) Logistics Limited (Hong Kong)
- UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc (USA)
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Increased Complexity in Supply Chain Management Builds Fertile Environment for 3PL
- Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption of 3PL
- Access to Established Resource Network
- Benefit from Proven Industry Expertise
- Supply Chain Scalability & Flexibility
- Better Cargo Turnover & Superior Distribution Efficiency
- Better Inventory Management & Reduced Inventory
- Cost Benefits
- Focus on Core Business Operations
- Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- Developing Regions Drive Future Growth of 3PL
- Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
- Global Market Outlook
- Competitive Landscape
- Large Players Dominate the Market
- M&A Activity Gathers Steam
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Manufacturing Sector: Driving Force Behind 3PL Market Growth
- 3PL Assumes Critical Importance in Manufacturing Domain
- Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
- Select Leading Retail Enterprises by Country: A Snapshot
- e-Commerce Emerge as New Growth Driver
- Omni-Channel Retailing Underpins Volume Growth for 3PL Services
- Automotive Logistics: A Lucrative End-Use Vertical
- Transportation Services Drive Momentum
- Procurement Logistics Resolve Inbound Transportation Needs
- Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products
- Production Logistics for Diverse Logistics Needs of Modern Production Lines
- Value-Added Services Widen the Scope & Span of 3PL Market
- Reverse Logistics: A High-Utility Value-Added Service
- Multi-Modal Transportation Finds Favor
- Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain
- TMS Makes Its Way into 3PL Domain
- WMS Gaining Traction in Warehouse Management
- Cloud Technology Seeks to Expand Share in 3PL Technology Mix
- BI Systems Take Center Stage
- Big Data Emerges as New Focus Area
3. AN INTRODUCTION TO THIRD PARTY LOGISTICS
- A Conceptual Definition
- Transportation Modes in Logistics
- Different Fields of Logistics
- Select Terminologies Used in Logistics Industry
- Third Party Logistics (3PL)
- 3PL Market: Services Overview
- Service Developers
- Customer Adapters
- Customer Developers
- Categories of 3PL Providers
- Asset based 3PLs
- Non-Asset Based Logistics Providers
- Integrated 3PLs
- 3PL Service Segments
- International Transportation Management
- Domestic Transportation Management (Asset & Non-Asset)
- Warehousing & Distribution
- Others
- Advantages of 3PL
- Drawbacks of 3PL
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- UPS Acquires Freightex
- DSV Takes Over UTi Worldwide
- Echo Global Logistics Integrates Command Transportation
- Transplace Takes Over Lakeside Logistics
- FedEx Acquires TNT Express
- Damco Collaborates with Bettenwelt
- Syngenta Selects Damco as Lead Logistics Partner
- C.H. Robinson Finalizes Acquisition of APC Logistics
- UPS Acquires Coyote Logistics
- Roadrunner Transportation Acquires Stagecoach Cartage
- Kuehne + Nagel to Acquire ReTrans
- Radiant Logistics Takes Over Service By Air
- XPO Logistics Acquires Bridge Terminal Transport
- XPO Logistics Acquires UX Specialized Logistics
- FedEx Acquires GENCO
- Radiant Logistics Acquires Wheels Group
- XPO Logistics Acquires Con-way
- C.H. Robinson Acquires Freightquote
- Penske Logistics Takes Over Transfreight North America
- XPO Logistics Acquires Majority Stake in Norbert Dentressangle
- KONE Signs Global Transportation Agreement with Damco
- Japan Post Service Acquires Toll Holdings
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 380 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 400)
- The United States (263)
- Canada (13)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (33)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (9)
- - The United Kingdom (6)
- - Italy (2)
- - Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (60)
- Middle East (8)
- Latin America (12)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zcw34r/third_party
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716