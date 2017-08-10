Global Sports Tourism Market 2017-2021 with BAC Sport, Great Atlantic Sports Travel, ITC Sports Travel & TUI Dominating

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sports Tourism Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sports tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 41.45% during the period 2017-2021

Global Sports Tourism Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing contribution toward GDP and employment. Sports tourism, directly and indirectly, supports the global economy in terms of GDP and employment. Companies are offering sports tourism goods and services from their suppliers, forming the tourism supply chain. The purchasing decisions are made by the frontline companies that deal with accommodation, hospitality, and transportation services.



These frontline companies determine the consumption need of visitors or tourists, a post that the orders are given to the suppliers, who deliver products and services for the maximum comfort of the sports tourists. Some of the other services that have a direct impact on the GDP are hotels, airlines, airports, and services by travel agents that deal directly with tourists.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing number of sporting events. Passion for sports has led to the emergence of several sports. Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, and Cricket World Cup are among the popular sporting events with the highest viewership globally. The viewer base of these sporting events ranges in billions, and events, such as Super Bowl, the annual championship sport of the National Football League, has a viewer base of millions.



On the other hand, Cricket World Cup and FIFA are played once in four years. UEFA Champions League, Formula One Racing, Rugby World Cup, and Wimbledon Tennis are some of the other sports with the highest viewer traction. Therefore, with increasing interest and passion for sports, there is an increase in the number of sports travelers every year, leading to the higher revenue generation in the global sports tourism market during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High impact of terrorism. Terrorism has increased over the recent years and is impacting the tourism industry directly. Terrorism aims to inspire fear among people leading to change in their behavior. Terrorism has an adverse effect on tourism. The series of terror attacks in 2016 in the UK has led to a decline in international tourist. The recent Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, 2017 terror threats and series of terror threats has led to the cancellation of Chelsea Football Club's Premier League victory parade.

Key Vendors

BAC Sport

Great Atlantic Sports Travel

ITC Sports Travel

TUI

Other Prominent Vendors

Fanatic Sports

Sportsnet Holidays

Sports Tours India

Sports Tours International

Sports Travel

T4S

Victory Sports Tour



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by category



Part 08: Buying criteria



Part 09: Market segmentation by sport



Part 10: Market segmentation by geography



Part 11: Key leading countries



Part 12: Decision framework



Part 13: Drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/93pwbp/global_sports





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716