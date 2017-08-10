According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the sports nutrition market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The sports nutrition market in Europe is expected to grow with the increasing awareness of the benefits of sports nutrition products among fitness enthusiasts and sportspersons. In Western Europe, the UK, France, Italy, and other countries are major consumers of protein-based products in the form of powders, bars, and beverages. Sports nutrition products include various nutritional supplements, which are necessary and beneficial for professional or amateur fitness enthusiasts to improve energy, performance, endurance, nutritional intake, and for recovery from their fitness activities.

Technavio's food and beveragesresearch analysts categorize the sports nutrition market in Europe market into the following segments by product. They are:

Sports protein powder

Sports protein RTD

Sports protein bar

Others

The top three revenue-generating product segments of the sports nutrition market in Europe are discussed below:

Sports protein powder

The ubiquitous use of protein powder with water, milk, fruit juices, smoothies, and other liquid forms of drinks has influenced the acceptance and use of these products among many. Most protein powders are sourced from whey, eggs, and casein; however, with the increasing demand for plant protein-based products, the popularity of vegan protein powders is gaining traction in Europe.

According to Akash Pandey, a lead food research analyst from Technavio, "The sales of sports protein powder are the highest across Western Europe, especially in the UK. Manufacturers operating in this space are increasingly focusing on making the powder format more convenient for users, going beyond traditional bulk tubs and to portable packaging like pouches. In addition, these products are now being made with new ingredient compositions and new flavors."

Sports protein RTD

The number of consumers taking part in strenuous fitness regimes and sports is increasing, which is a factor that can be attributed to the rising consumption of sports protein RTD products. Fitness enthusiasts and athletes need to rehydrate and increase their energy levels to exercise further, and hence they prefer these products. Sports RTD products that have high protein content are the most-preferred type of sports protein RTDs.

"Manufacturers that operate in this sector often focus on the endurance athletics field. Endurance athletes workout at least thrice a week and need some energy-boosting drinks during their workout regimes. Apart from these products being heavy and on-the-go drinks, another major factor that is driving this segment is the continuous product launch. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations on the existing protein types, such as whey protein hydrolysates, by incorporating new flavors and better nutritional values," adds Akash.

Sports protein bar

The convenience factor offered by sports protein bars is the primary reason that is driving the consumption of these products. Other factors aiding in the sales of these products are price and the introduction of attractive flavors.

Consumers constantly look for on-the-go product options with increasingly busy and hectic lifestyles, and since sports protein bars are healthy and provide the convenience of on-the-go snacking, their demand is increasing. Moreover, vendors often position these products as meal replacement options, thereby making them even more attractive to consumers.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Atlantic Multipower Germany

Glanbia

MaxiNutrition

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

