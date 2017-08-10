MIAMI BEACH, Fla., 2017-08-10 18:53 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupal Media, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRMM), a social media games purveyor and gaming software specialty firm, announced today that CEO and President, Panayis Palexas has been awarded a Personal License from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. The License authorizes Panayis Palexas to perform the functions of management offices specified in the Commission's general operating license conditions.



The awarding of this license is an important step for Panayis Palexas to introduce Trupal Media INC to the UK Gaming market and explore legal gaming opportunities in the UK's Category C games market. Category C games are limited to a £1 max bet and £100 max pay limit.



Panayis Palexas has ample experience in gaming development, opening, and operating gaming properties. Panayis Palexas holds gaming licenses in Peru where typical properties operate between 100-200 machines. It should be an easy transition to apply this expertise to the United Kingdom. "There is an untapped opportunity in the Category C licensing sector of the UK gaming market. This license is the path forward for Trupal to explore entry into the UK's gaming market," said Mr. Palexas. "This is very exciting for the potential growth of Trupal's interests in Europe."



TRMM currently owns and operates Cleos Casino on Facebook; a very unique social gaming app and continues to explore other opportunities both in the US and abroad.



Safe Harbor Statement Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.



