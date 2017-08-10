Global Methyl Ester Ethoxylate Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Methyl Ester Ethoxylate Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global methyl ester ethoxylate market for 2017-2021

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of MEE from various types across various segments. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is solvent-free sucrose ester surfactants. Surfactants are used in a wide range of applications, such as the manufacture of consumer goods, food-feed, industrial cleaners, and cosmetic products. Currently, most of the bio-based surfactants available in the market are lipid based. However, these surfactants contain polar moieties generated from fossil resources.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in urban population. Ongoing economic development in India, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, and other emerging economies in APAC and other regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America has led to urbanization and increase in disposable income of consumers, which has led to an increase in their purchasing power. In addition, changing lifestyle preferences, population growth, and rapid modernization have contributed to the rising demand for MEE.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is slow manufacturing process of MEE for vegetable oil surfactants. MEE is also a vegetable-oil-based surfactant. It is manufactured by reacting the oil derived from palm nuts, soybeans, and coconuts with ethylene oxide using the G2 catalyst, which is a patented by Huntsman. The reaction is slow as the catalytic reaction yields low reacting capacities for vegetable oil surfactants. The resulting end-product is methyl ester ethoxylate, a naturally derived surfactant. Non-ionic surfactants comprise nearly 40% of the total and are among the fastest growing surfactants due to their compatibility in blends and efficacy in liquid formulations.



Key Vendors

Huntsman International

INEOS

Jet Technologies

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Lion Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Geographical Segmentation



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l2qqpc/global_methyl





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716