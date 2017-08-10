APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SVA) for possible violations of federal securities laws from April 30, 2013 through May 16, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Sinovac shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the September 1, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Sinovac made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that Chairman and CEO, Weidong Yin, bribed a member of China's Food and Drug Administration to assist Sinovac's vaccine clinical trial and approval; that this conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and that as a result of the above, Sinovac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this news was announced, Sinovac's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

