

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, attracting average demand.



The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.818 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.



Last month, the Treasury sold $12 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 2.936 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.31.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.



Today's thirty-year bond auction came after the Treasury sold $24 billion worth of three-year notes on Tuesday and $23 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX