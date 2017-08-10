According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the aquaculture market in Indonesia is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005380/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the aquaculture market in Indonesia from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Aquaculture Market in Indonesia 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Indonesia is popular as an archipelago, an extensive group of islands, which boasts about 17,000 islands, a coastline of over 81,000 km, and around 26,606,000 hectares of potential area for aquaculture. In 2016, of the total potential area for aquaculture available in Indonesia, the potential area for aquaculture in marine water accounted for 52.21%, fresh water accounts for 30.85%, and brackish water accounts for 16.94%.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the aquaculture market in Indonesia into four major segments by culture. They are:

Net pen

Floating cage

Pond

Paddy field

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three segments based on culture for the aquaculture market in Indonesia are discussed below:

Aquaculture market in Indonesia by net pen culture

Rafts constructed as square cages are used to rear aquaculture species in the net pan culture. The frames of the cage are made of bamboo, wood, steel, or plastic pipes and are also equipped with floats. The species that are commonly grown in this culture are humpback grouper (Cromileptes altivelis) and brown-marbled grouper (Epinephelus fuscoguttatus), also known as tiger grouper.

According to Narendra Nandaigari, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio, "In this culture, before marketing of these products, the feeding duration is between 1-2 days, which is then followed by a proper inspection of the net pen to check for any potential damage. Subsequently, to concentrate the fish in one corner, the net pen gets lifted slowly from one side.Finally, to catch the fish, a fine and soft scoop net or soft plastic screen is used

Aquaculture market in Indonesia by floating cage culture

Floating cage culture is a commercial method of aquaculture, which is usually done in the rivers or canals found in Java, Sumatra, and Kalimantan. This is also being practiced in lakes and reservoirs. The cages are unanchored in the territorial water through the construction of bamboo or iron bars. These cages are made of polyethylene, bound to form a floating cage that contains drums, containers, or Styrofoam.

The culture period for this method ranges between three to four months. Floating cages should be moved to a different location every two to three years of culture. This allows deteriorating bottom conditions to recover.

Aquaculture market in Indonesia by pond culture

Pond culture is a traditional method of aquaculture, which is usually done in backyards or nearby ponds. With three to four months of culture period, the survival rate in pond system is about 80%. Primarily, the pond is either in square or trilateral form with common carp as the main commodity.

Ponds are one of the oldest forms of waterbodies where aquaculture is practiced and can be used to raise freshwater, saltwater, and brackish water species. Major species raised in ponds are catfish, tilapia, shrimp, carp, and hybrid striped bass.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

PT. Bumi Menara Internusa

PT. Dharma Samudera Fishing Industries

PT. Japfa Comfeed Indonesia

PT. Mega Marine Pride

Browse Related Reports:

Global Children's Bicycle Market 2017-2021

Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021

Global Water Heater Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005380/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com