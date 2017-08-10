Global Smart Windows Market 2017-2021 - Smart Windows to Enter Connected Homes and Smart Buildings Space Through IoT Integration

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smart Windows Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The market earned revenue of $189.3 million, growing at a rate of 23% in 2016
Smart windows are next generation windows, integrated with smart glass or switchable glass that selectively blocks or allows sunlight and heat in buildings by switching from clear to opaque in response to certain stimulus. This stimulus can be sunlight, electricity, or temperature.
Smart windows are transforming into a prominent energy management option, especially in developed countries as they involve lower capital costs when compared to other energy management systems that provide energy and cost savings.
Smart windows are seen as a significant part of buildings Internet of Things (IoT) and this study explores how this development is creating opportunities for the smart windows participants on the one hand, and how IoT participants will benefit from fitting smart windows into their strategies. Smart windows is growing at an accelerated pace, but is currently under-penetrated due to lack of awareness among customers.
The study from a technology perspective has segemented, active and passive, which are further segmented according to technologies such as Electrochromic, Thermochromic, suspended particle display (SPD), and polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC). There is also Photochromic technology, which belongs to the passive category that changes its transparency in response to light intensity. This technology is mostly used in sunglasses rather in the construction industry.
Key growth opportunities have been identified such as IoT-enabled smart windows, impact of smart windows on adjacent markets such as HVAC, lighting controls, and glass & materials market, for participants to create new revenue models and stay ahead of competition.
Key Questions this Study will Answer:
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- What is the actual and total addressable market for smart windows in 2016 and 2021?
- What are the current technologies prevalent in the smart windows market and will there be any technology transition that will take place over the next 5 years?
- What are the implications of IoT in the smart windows market? How will IoT participants benefit from this?
- What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors for participants to survive and compete in this market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Summary
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
- 3 Big Predictions
- Technology Roadmap for Smart Windows
- Associated Research and Multimedia on Building Energy Management
2. Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation by End-user Verticals
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Distribution Channel
- Implications of IoT on Smart Windows Market
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints
- Key Market Drivers and Restraints
- Key Drivers
- Key Restraints
4. Market Forecast and Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue and Revenue Forecast by End-user Verticals
- Percent Revenue and Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Percent Revenue and Revenue Forecast by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Smart Windows and Adjacent Markets
- Global Hotspots and Emerging Geographies
5. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Revenue Forecast-Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Percent Revenue and Revenue Forecast by End-user Verticals-(TAM)
- Percent Revenue and Revenue Forecast by Region-(TAM)
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-IoT-enabled Smart Windows
- Growth Opportunity 2-HVAC and Smart Windows
- Growth Opportunity 3-Lighting Controls and Smart Windows
- Growth Opportunity 4-Glass & Materials and Smart Windows
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Disruptive Smart Window Offerings
- Saint-Gobain-Digital Windows
- View-Intelligent Windows
- Sonte-Digital Shades
- Kinestral Technologies-Daylight Management System
- Philips-Luminescent Solar Concentrators
