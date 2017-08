WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Macy's (M) are seeing significant weakness in afternoon trading on Thursday, tumbling by 9.7 percent. Macy's has slid to its lowest intraday level in a month.



The sharp decline by Macy's comes even though the department store chain reported second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX