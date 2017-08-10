Technavio analysts forecast the coconut water market in Europeto grow at a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the coconut water market in Europefor 2017-2021. The market is segmented onproduct (plain coconut water and flavored coconut water) and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores)

The growth of the packaged coconut water market in Brazil suggests that major opportunities exist in other tropical, even though fresh coconut water is highly preferred. However, as the trend of packaged food and beverages is gradually gaining prominence in these countries (like Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Ecuador), it is expected that consumers will eventually switch to packaged healthy beverages owing to factors like portability, convenience, and hygiene, especially for consumption in schools and offices.

Technavio food and beverages research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the coconut water market in Europe:

Nutritional benefits of coconut water

Demand for gluten-free food and beverages

Marketing initiatives for promoting coconut water in Europe

Nutritional benefits of coconut water

Coconut water is becoming popular in Europe owing to its numerous health benefits, which is resulting in an increase in the sales of packaged coconut water in the region. Consumers who have busy lifestyles are looking for ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Thus, they have started deviating from carbonated drinks and other sugar-laden drinks such as juices and nectars to healthy beverages like coconut water. This natural beverage is rich in sodium, potassium, and other essential electrolytes.

Atul Kumar, a lead non-alcoholic beverages research analyst at Technavio, says, "Consumers in the region are shifting toward drinks that are free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, and additives. Numerous studies in recent years have indicated various benefits of consuming coconut water, which is one of the prominent reasons for the increased demand for packaged coconut water. In addition, coconut water is one of the popular superfruit juices. Currently, many consumers have started switching from conventional juices to superfruit juices due to the presence of high antioxidant content."

Demand for gluten-free food and beverages

The gluten-free food and beverage market in Europe is growing at a steady pace, owing to the increase in the number of health-conscious consumers and the rising awareness of celiac disease. Currently, there is no medication available to cure this disease, and the only way to prevent it is by switching to a gluten-free diet.

"An increase in the number of digestive health problems, weight management issues, and demand for nutritious food and beverages are helping propel the demand for gluten-free product offerings. As coconut water is a natural, gluten-free drink, many consumers are opting for this beverage in recent times. Also, players like Rude Health use gluten-free label on their product packaging to increase the attraction of the products among consumers who are looking for gluten-free products," adds Atul.

Marketing initiatives for promoting coconut water in Europe

Coconut water players like Vita Cocoand Coca-Cola follow integrated marketing communication and use newspapers, magazines, and social media such as YouTube and Facebook to increase the popularity of their coconut water offerings. Since the coconut water market in the region is growing at a fast rate, various campaigns are being launched in European countries to enhance the growth of the market by reminding consumers about the multiple nutritional benefits of this beverage.

Top vendors:

Chi

Coca-Cola

GraceKennedy

green coco Europe

PepsiCo

Vita Coco

Vaivai

