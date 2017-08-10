Global $16.94 Billion Silk Market 2017-2021 with Anhui silk, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Wujiang First Textile, Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk and Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Dominating

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Silk Market by Type (Mulberry Silk, Tussar Silk, and Eri Silk), Application (Textile, and Cosmetics & Medical), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The silk market is projected to reach USD 16.94 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2021

Silk is witnessing increase in demand in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly in China. Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of raw silk with easy availability of raw materials in the region. Silk finds application majorly in the textile industry. Increasing demand for silk from the textile industry has promoted the usage of silk. Furthermore, technological advancements in the sericulture industry are expected to drive the silk market.

Based on type, the mulberry silk segment is projected to lead the silk market from 2016 to 2021. Mulberry silk is majorly used in the textile industry. Mulberry silk is used in blends made with other natural fibers such as cotton to enhance the properties of the base fiber. The improving quality of silk is expected to increase the demand for mulberry silk and drive the silk market in the future. Tussar silk is the second-largest type of silk used after mulberry silk.

The Asia-Pacific region was the fastest-growing market for silk, in terms of value and volume, in 2015 and this trend is expected to continue till 2021. China, India, Uzbekistan, and Thailand are lucrative markets of silk in the Asia-Pacific region. The demand for silk is primarily driven by increasing population and export of textile goods in these countries. In addition, the domestic demand for silk in China and India is significantly influencing the demand for silk in the region.

Though the silk market is gaining importance, few factors are restraining the demand for silk from the textile industry. China is the largest producer of raw silk in the world. This increases the dependency on China for raw materials, which is considered as a major restraint for growth of the silk market.

Companies such as Anhui silk Co. Ltd. (China), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Wujiang First Textile Co., Ltd. (China), Wujiang Wanshiyi Silk Co., Ltd. (China), and Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Corp., Ltd. (China) are the leading players in the global silk market.



