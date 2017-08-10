

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new Gallup poll found that Americans continue to name the U.S. government itself as the most important problem facing the country.



Twenty percent of Americans named the government as the most important problem, up slightly from 19 percent in July but down from 25 percent in June.



Gallup noted the 'government' category of responses included mentions of President Donald Trump, the Democratic Party, government gridlock and politics in general.



Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say the government is the nation's top problem, although both figures are down from June.



Healthcare came in second on the list, with 17 percent of Americans citing it as the most important problem facing the nation.



Immigration, unemployment, and race relations were each named by 7 percent of Americans as the nation's top problem.



Meanwhile, the percentage of Americans citing the economy as the top problem continued to drop, hitting just 6 percent.



'So far this year, the U.S. government has consistently been top of mind when Americans are asked to name the most important problem in the U.S.,' said Gallup managing editor Art Swift.



He added, 'The economy in general, which was the dominant concern during the Great Recession and its aftermath, remains far lower ranked today.'



The situation with North Korea was cited by only 4 percent as the nation's top problem, although the poll was conducted before the recent escalation of tensions between the U.S. and the communist nation.



The Gallup survey of 1,017 adults was conducted August 2nd through 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX