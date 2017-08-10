According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global 3D dental scanners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global 3D Dental Scanners Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global 3D dental scanners market into four major product segments. They are:

Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners

Intraoral 3D dental scanners

Hand-held 3D dental scanners

Cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT)

Global desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners market

Most dental laboratory work processes start with a 3D scanner. The desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners are commonly bought bundled with CAD/CAM software. Few scanners provide automated scanning for individual dies, while others scan the entire model at once. 3D desktop or laboratory dental scanners can improve the productivity of dentists by 40% to 80%. For instance, D2000 lab scanner, by 3Shape, let the dentist capture upper, lower, and bite impression in a single scan. It captures textures and colors of the original teeth for real-time design experience.

Global intraoral 3D dental scanners market

The introduction of intraoral 3D scanner has revolutionized the traditional orthodontic and prosthodontic treatments. It is enhancing efficiencies and diminishing errors. Intraoral 3D dental scanners provide highly accurate 3D scans of the stone model. The scanning can be completed within five minutes.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical imaging research, "The information collected through intraoral 3D dental scanners leads to lesser modifications to be made later compared with traditional stone models as 3D scanners provide more accurate and precise measurements. It also leads to reduced clinic visits, faster turnaround times, better patient comfort, and expanded referrals."

Global hand-held 3D dental scanners market

The introduction of hand-held 3D scanning technology has made dental procedures more seamless compared with traditional scanning methods. 3D scanning technologies can rapidly capture high-resolution, color, and 3D models of objects and faces.

"Hand-held 3D dental scanners are used for pre-treatment consultation like planning and simulation and post-treatment confirmation of results. These scanners also can store scanning data as electronic files. They can deliver precise measurements of finished products in 3D for quality control and preparation of whitening trays," says Neha.

Global CBCT market

CBCT is an advanced imaging technique that captures 3D images at a lower cost compared with conventional computed tomography (CT). CBCT dental scanner allows the examination of jaw pathology, impacted teeth, supernumerary teeth, and their connection to vital structures. Also, it enables the diagnosis of apical lesions.

With growing interest in the replacement of missing teeth with dental implants, exact measurements will prevent harm to vital structures. This was possible with customary CT, but CBCT provides more accurate measurements with a lower dose of exposure and is, therefore, the preferred option in implant dentistry today.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

3M

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

PLANMECA OY

