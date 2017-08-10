EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Arconic Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Arconic Inc. ("Arconic" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARNC, NYSE American: ARNC-P, NYSE: ARNC-PB). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Arconic shares from February 28, 2017 through June 26, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the September 11, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Arconic made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company knowingly supplied its highly flammable Reynobond PE (polyethylene) cladding panels for use in construction; that the foregoing conduct greatly increased the risk of property damage, injury and/or death in buildings constructed with Arconic's Reynobond PE panels; and that, as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this news, Arconic's share price decreased materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

Contact:

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

