Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive wind tunnel testing equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive wind tunnel testing equipmentmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global automotive wind tunnel testing equipment market is huge in terms of revenue, which is expected to increase during the forecast period. The number of wind tunnels is expected to increase because of the increasing demand for high-performance vehicles with better fuel efficiency from the customers. As changing the aerodynamic efficiency is the most cost-effective way to increase the efficiency of the vehicle, OEMs prefer to reduce drag, lift, and moments like pitch, yaw, and roll.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive wind tunnel testing equipment market:

Cost pressure faced by OEMs

Climatic wind tunnels for weather simulation

Growing popularity of automobile racing increases need for wind tunnel testing

Auto OEMs face immense cost pressure because of the rapid changes in government regulations and increasing demand from consumers. The environmental concerns and safety standards are pressurizing the OEMs to adhere to the regulations without transferring the additional cost to the consumers. Controlling the emissions would increase the cost of the vehicle.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Production process improvements would always remain important for the automotive industry, which will drive the need for automotive test equipment. This should have a positive influence on the global automotive wind tunnel testing equipment market. To comply with cost pressure without compromising the quality, OEMs make design changes as it is the most cost-effective way to improve the performance of the vehicle and these changes need aerodynamic testing, which drives the wind tunnel testing equipment market."

Earlier, wind tunnels were used for testing aircraft. Only after a century, wind tunnel testing penetrated the automotive industry. With this, the overall wind tunnel testing market witnessed growth. Now, the use of climatic wind tunnels instead of the traditional wind tunnels drives the automotive wind tunnel market. Large-scale manufacturers are using climatic wind tunnels for thoroughly testing the components and finished products in the design and prototyping phases of product development.

"Apart from automobiles like cars and LCVs, companies which are into manufacturing of construction, heavy-duty trucking, agriculture, and bus industries also prefer climatic wind tunnel testing. Even small recreational vehicles like ATVs, golf carts, and electric vehicles are now tested under climatic wind tunnels," adds Siddharth

Top vendors:

HORIBA MIRA

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MAHLE

FKFS

