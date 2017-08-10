Circulating Tumor Cell, Cell Free DNA and Exosome/Microvesicle Cancer Diagnostics 2017-2020 by Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate and Others

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Circulating Tumor Cell, Cell Free DNA and Exosome/Microvesicle Cancer Diagnostics by Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate and Other. 2017-2020 Including Screening Market Potential Size with Executive and Consultant Guides" report to their offering.

Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology creates new markets for cancer screening tests.

GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has outstanding growth potential. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size out to 2020. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the three different opportunities: detection, management and screening.

Use independent research that makes you the expert. Get our research team working for you by ordering this comprehensive report.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate and Other Cancers.

What is the size of the huge screening opportunity?



Key Topics Covered:



i. Liquid Biopsy Market - Strategic Situation Analysis



ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff



iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



1. Introduction and Market Definition



2. Market Overview



3. Market Trends



4. Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments



5. Country Market Sizes - North America



6. Country Markets - Europe



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East



9. Global Market Summary



10. Potential Market Opportunity Sizes



Appendices



I. United States Medicare System: January 2015 Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule - National Limit and Midpoint

II. FDA Approved Human Genetic Tests

III. FDA Approved Pharmacogenomics Tests



Companies Mentioned



- ASCO

- AccuraGen

- ApoCell

- AstraZeneca

- Baylor

- Chronix Biomedical

- Clearbridge BioMedics

- Cynvenio

- CytoTrack

- Cytolumina Technologies Corp

- Fluxion Biosciences

- Freenome

- GATC Biotech

- GRAIL

- Genomic Health

- Guardant Health

- HTG Molecular Diagnostics

- HansaBiomed

- Horizon Discovery

- Merck Serono

- Molecular MD

- Myriad Genetics

- Natera

- New Oncology

- Pathway Genomics

- Personal Genome Diagnostics

- Qiagen

- RainDance Technologies

- Rarecells SAS

- Roche

- Silicon Biosystems

- Sysmex Corporation

- Sysmex Inostics

- TGen

- Tokai

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tp2vmr/circulating_tumor





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716