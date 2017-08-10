Darrow Associates, Inc.: Darrow Associates Announces Expansion into Midwest with Addition of Sell-Side Research and Capital Markets Veteran Ted Moreau, Jr.

Brings Nearly Two Decades of Wall Street Equity Research to Darrow Team

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Darrow Associates, Inc., a national investor relations (IR) consulting firm, today announced its expansion into the Midwest with the addition of Ted Moreau, Jr. to lead its efforts in the region. Mr. Moreau brings approximately 20 years of research and capital markets experience to Darrow Associates, primarily as a sell-side analyst covering the technology and industrial technology growth sectors, including specialization in the semiconductor, semiconductor equipment, communications/optical equipment, networking, data center and Internet-of-Things (IoT) verticals. With the addition of Mr. Moreau, Darrow Associates now has 10 senior level consultants with key operations in New York, Silicon Valley, Austin, and the Midwest.

Mr. Moreau's previous employment on the sell-side included tenures with Barrington Research, KCG/Knight Capital, and WJB Capital. In these roles, he built out and led coverage of companies in the communications equipment, optical communications, semiconductor, and semiconductor capital equipment industries within the technology sector. In 2010, he was nominated as an up and coming analyst in Institutional Investor magazine. Most recently, Mr. Moreau founded Terrace Research, an equity research consulting business for buy-side client accounts concentrating on companies exposed to optical communications, the data center, and IoT.

Through his sell-side and buy-side research activities, Mr. Moreau has been actively engaged in targeting of and marketing to qualified institutional investors for covered companies and in the arrangement of roadshows for public issuers as part secondary market trading, as well as IPO and follow-on offerings.

Prior to transitioning to the capital markets, Mr. Moreau began his corporate career with Artesyn Technologies, where he performed market analysis and contributed to business and M&A strategy development. Mr. Moreau earned a BBA in Finance, Investment, and Banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has obtained the FINRA Series 7, 63, 86, and 87 securities certifications.

"Ted Moreau has been a friend of our firm for years and now we are gratified that he has agreed to join our team," said Jordan Darrow, President of Darrow Associates. "Ted brings clients unparalleled unique perspective as an accomplished equity analyst. In addition, his experience engaging with investors focused on the technology sector will help all of our clients reach a broader investor base. We believe Ted will be instrumental in our ability to expand our footprint in the Midwest and in bringing additional firepower to our already strong practice as a leading IR firm for small cap technology and industrial growth companies."

"Having been associated with the professionals at Darrow Associates for many years while I was on the sell-side, I was drawn to the firm as a leading investor relations agency with a commitment to the highest standards of client representation," said Ted Moreau. "I am excited to advance my career into the consulting side of public company capital markets and believe there is no better platform in the middle market to do this than Darrow Associates. The Midwest region, which is where I have been based for my entire career, is rife with opportunity with a robust economy fueling local companies and established money centers in Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis. I am pleased to join Darrow Associates in its commitment to grow in this area."

The addition of Ted Moreau provides Darrow Associates with a local presence to address the needs of companies based in the Midwest and enhances the firm's reach into investment banks, broker-dealers, and investment managers in the region. Since 2013, Darrow Associates has grown its client base while adding offices in Silicon Valley (2013), Austin, TX (2016), and the Midwest (2017). The firm was established in New York in 2005, and, since that time, has added to its professional staff to become one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for small cap companies.

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with offices in New York, Austin, Silicon Valley, and the Midwest. The Darrow Associates team of professionals brings nearly 225 years of combined investor relations and Wall Street experience across a range of market sectors and market-caps to its client base. Darrow Associates' professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

