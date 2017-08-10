Global Bus Switch IC Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Cloud Computing and IoT

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bus Switch IC Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global bus switch IC market to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the period 2017-2021

Global Bus Switch IC Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers shipments, sales, volume, and value.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for cloud computing and IoT. The global IoT market is being amplified by the increasing rates of globalization and urbanization in all regions. A surprising number of users across the world today have access to multiple branches of IT, data sharing and storage methods, cloud computing solutions, and communication portals. Within the next three years, it is expected that more than 80% of all data center traffic will be cloud based. Also, most of this action will be going to public cloud services; there will be more workloads (nearly 54%) in the public cloud than in private clouds (46%).

One trend in the market is growing use of high-speed gigabit Ethernet. Gigabit Internet is known as the next generation of broadband Internet service, and it is delivered over fiber optic lines and provides speeds of nearly 1,000 Mbps, which is also referred to as 1 Gbps or gigabit Internet.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rapid technological changes. The fast developments in wafer processing is a major challenge for the vendors of bus switch ICs. The miniaturization of nodes, the increase in wafer sizes, and the increasing applications of the ultra-large-scale integration (ULSI) fabrication technology are steadily becoming visible in the global semiconductor industry. These factors are prompting the manufacturers of semiconductors to focus on developing and adopting new technologies, particularly in packaging solutions.



Key Vendors

Toshiba

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

Other Prominent Vendors

Diodes

Integrated Device Technology (IDT)

Microsemi

Nexperia

ON Semiconductor

WeEn Semiconductors

