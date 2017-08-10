Global Internet Ad Spending Market 2017-2021 with Facebook, Google, LinkedIn & Twitter Dominating

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Internet Ad Spending Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global internet ad spending market to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global internet ad spending market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from different types of Internet ads and by different region in the global Internet ad spending market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing M&A in online advertising. The number of M&A in the global Internet ad spending market, particularly in the online advertising technology or AdTech sector, is increasing since 2015. The publisher forecasts that this trend will be prevalent in the market during the forecast period as well. With the expansion of the global Internet ad spending market, small and medium scale vendors are finding it difficult to maintain their position in the intensely competitive market and are getting acquired by larger vendors. During 2005-2015, more than 375 companies in the AdTech sector underwent M&A. The trend has continued in 2016 with the recent acquisition of AdTech firm Appscotch by a US-based business intelligence company App Annie in March 2016.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing customer base. Digital marketing campaigns on social media platforms help attract more clients. These platforms are rapidly becoming most conducive to engage the target audience. Posts and updates from companies on social media provide insights and latest news regarding their business and products. These posts on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, are most likely to be viewed and shared. These shares generate traffic to the company's website and increase familiarity with its services and products offered to a large customer base. Furthermore, sharing on the social network platforms increases credibility as recommendations from friends and acquaintances are regarded as trustworthy.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rising complexity in integration. Online advertising involves the integration of ad exchanges, networks, servers, data suppliers, and retargeting companies on an online platform. In addition, optimized online advertising requires the integration of stakeholders on the platform, which is a complex process. The attribution and tracking of the online ads are difficult as heavy investment, in terms of technology and money, is required for the transition from one platform to the other. In addition, there is a requirement of the highly skilled workforce for the development of the software that enables the complex integration process, which adds an additional cost. The need for heavy investments leads to either defuncting or acquisition of the smaller vendors.



Key Vendors

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Twitter

Other Prominent Vendors

BCC

Deutsche Telekom

IAC

Pinterest

Tumblr



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by industry



Part 07: Market segmentation by type



Part 08: Market segmentation by device



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vqttsb/global_internet

