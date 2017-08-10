sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.08.2017 | 21:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are Aethon, Lamson Group, Savioke, Swisslog & Vecna

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors to grow at a CAGR of 12.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of disinfection mobile robots in hospitals. According to the experts, a large number of patients are dying due to the rising number of deadly infections during treatment at health-care facilities. Thus, the demand for mobile robots is increasing to lessen the effect of infection in hospitals. Few robotics companies have already started introducing robots integrated with ultraviolet (UV) light that help in disinfecting hospital rooms.

According to the report, one driver in the market is enhancement of customer's experience in the hospitality sector. Customer satisfaction has become more important than ever in today's hospitality sector. The deployment of mobile robots creates a unique experience for guests during their stay in hotels and restaurants. For instance, Aloft, a reputed chain of international hotels, employs a mobile robot called Botlr that works around the clock and offers room service experience to the guests while navigating through the hotel's property with ease. The communication to these robots is made flexible through a smartphone application.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of adequate involvement of physicians in designing healthcare robots. The surgery assistive mobile robots have enough potential to generate huge revenue for vendors from the healthcare sector. However, these robots can't be designed independently. They need continuous assistance from a physician during the design process. It has become a huge challenge for vendors in the robotics market to maintain a surgeon's interest all through the design process. It has been often observed that physicians show their interest in the beginning, and later loses their interest. As the cost of making a robot is already very high, vendors are also unable to attract doctors by paying them additional incentives.

Key Vendors

  • Aethon
  • Lamson Group
  • Savioke
  • Swisslog
  • Vecna

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Awabot
  • Omron Adept Technologies
  • Inbot Technology
  • iRobot
  • Panasonic
  • Starship Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rk47cw/global_mobile

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire