Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2021: Key Vendors are Aethon, Lamson Group, Savioke, Swisslog & Vecna

The global mobile robots market in healthcare and hospitality sectors to grow at a CAGR of 12.53% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of disinfection mobile robots in hospitals. According to the experts, a large number of patients are dying due to the rising number of deadly infections during treatment at health-care facilities. Thus, the demand for mobile robots is increasing to lessen the effect of infection in hospitals. Few robotics companies have already started introducing robots integrated with ultraviolet (UV) light that help in disinfecting hospital rooms.



According to the report, one driver in the market is enhancement of customer's experience in the hospitality sector. Customer satisfaction has become more important than ever in today's hospitality sector. The deployment of mobile robots creates a unique experience for guests during their stay in hotels and restaurants. For instance, Aloft, a reputed chain of international hotels, employs a mobile robot called Botlr that works around the clock and offers room service experience to the guests while navigating through the hotel's property with ease. The communication to these robots is made flexible through a smartphone application.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of adequate involvement of physicians in designing healthcare robots. The surgery assistive mobile robots have enough potential to generate huge revenue for vendors from the healthcare sector. However, these robots can't be designed independently. They need continuous assistance from a physician during the design process. It has become a huge challenge for vendors in the robotics market to maintain a surgeon's interest all through the design process. It has been often observed that physicians show their interest in the beginning, and later loses their interest. As the cost of making a robot is already very high, vendors are also unable to attract doctors by paying them additional incentives.



