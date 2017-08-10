According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global ceramic membrane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the global ceramic membrane market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Ceramic Membrane Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global ceramic membrane market is growing with the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. In 2016, by technology, the ultrafiltration segment had the largest share and accounted for 48% of the total market share because of its efficiency in both non-aqueous and aqueous solutions. By application, the water and wastewater treatment segment had the largest market share of 55% due to increasing issues with water scarcity, water desalination processes, and growing demand for quality water. The food and beverages segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing demand for recovery of materials, sterilization of milk, and clarification of juices and beer.

Technavio's chemicals and materialsresearch analysts categorize the global ceramic membrane market into the following segments by application. They are:

Water and wastewater treatment

Food and beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical processing

Biotechnology

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments of the global ceramic membrane market are discussed below:



Water treatment is a stepwise procedure to eliminate the chemical, physical, and biological contaminants. It eliminates bacteria, solids, and nutrients such as nitrates and phosphates from wastewater. Ceramic membranes are used to replace the conventional water treatment techniques such as biological and chemical treatment, and physical filtration.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio, "The water and wastewater treatment segment has the largest share of 55% of the global ceramic membrane market. This is owing to the growing demand for safe drinking water, increasing issues of water scarcity, and water desalination processes. Ceramic membrane filtration helps in filtering fluids down to 0.005 microns and helps in removing most of the contaminants. It removes oils and greases, metallic soaps, biological solids and insoluble salts, metal fines and hydroxides, and colloids from the wastewater stream."

Food and beverage

The food and beverage application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Among all the separation technologies, ceramic membranes are widely used due to their low-temperature processing and less energy-intensive nature. Filtration, isolation, acidification or deacidification, and purification are crucial in food and beverage applications.

"In this segment, water reuse solutions decrease the consumption of water and energy, which minimizes the plant's environmental impact and aids the companies in reaching their water usage ratio goals. The dairy and beverage segments are the major application areas for ceramic membranes in the industry. They are also used for prefiltration in reverse-osmosis manufacturing plants," adds Hitesh.

Pharmaceuticals

The demand for ceramic membranes in pharmaceutical applications is increasing due to its filtration properties. Nanofiltration ceramic membranes play a crucial role in filtration and sterilization of medical appliances.

Bio-ceramics are bio-compatible ceramic material mainly employed in medical and dental applications such as replacements and implants, especially dental and bone implants. Joint replacements are coated with bio-ceramics to reduce the inflammatory response and wear. Other applications of bioceramicsinclude the use in kidney dialysis machines, pacemakers, and respirators.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

atech Innovations

Danaher

Hyflux Membranes

TAMI Industries

Veolia

