Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2017-2021: In Spite of Forecasted Growth, European Share of Global B2C E-Commerce Projected to Decline

In Europe, online retail sales achieved several hundreds of billions of Euros in 2016. Cited information from the report reveals how B2C E-Commerce sales in the region are estimated to keep double-digit growth rates through 2021, although Europe's share from the global sales is expected to lose multiple percentage points by the same year as E-Commerce expands more quickly across Asia. However, Europe is forecasted to keep its rank as the third leading global region regarding online retail sales.

Mobile shopping is on the rise in Europe. In the UK, the largest E-Commerce market in the region, M-Commerce already makes up over one-third of online retail sales, with this share growing yearly by a few percentage points. Another key trend involves cross-border online shopping. Online consumers in Western Europe prefer to do online shopping from foreign retailers within the region, but in Russia, online shoppers rather tend to buy goods from China when using foreign websites.

Consumers in multiple countries across Europe are in agreement with the top 3 purchased categories of clothes, travel, and household goods. The report also reveals, however, that their payment method preferences vary. E-Commerce customers in the UK, France and Belgium prefer to pay with bank cards, whereas German consumers would rather make payments by invoice or PayPal.

Competition across Europe's B2C E-Commerce market is intensifying. Amazon dominates in the UK, Germany and France regarding sales volume and popularity. In 2016, one in four of digital consumers in the UK chose Amazon as their favorite retail brand and over half of online shoppers in Germany began their product search using Amazon. Nonetheless, some local competitors still hold significant shares among their respective markets including Poland's Allegro Group, Russia's Ulmart and Wildberries, and Turkey's Hepsiburda and N11.

