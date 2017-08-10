

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla reportedly plans to start testing a self-driving semi-truck.



According to Reuters, based on a email obtained by them between Tesla and DMV, the automaker met with transportation department officials in Nevada to discuss about its plans to test a self-driving truck crossing between the states.



The company also met with Department of Motor Vehicles officials in California to discuss plans for electric trucks, DMV spokeswoman Jessica Gonzalez said.



Tesla is expected to launch an electric semi-truck at an event in late September with shipments to be within two years.



'It's going to be a cool product and will defy people's expectations on what an electric truck can do,' Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors in May.



Nevada DMV spokesman Alex Smith confirmed that the agency met with Tesla in June but declined to provide details, according to USA Today.



Tesla plans to test the trucks in a 'platooning' manner in California and Nevada. Platooning is basically a driving formation where vehicles follow each other very closely.



