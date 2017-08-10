Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Third Quarter 2017 Results

TORONTO, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BMO Financial Group will announce its third quarter 2017 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:45 a.m. EDT.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode: via telephone at 1 (888) 789-9572 or (416) 641-2144 ( Toronto area), Passcode: 5126346# via the Internet athttps://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results



Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. EST, Monday, December 4, 2017, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5740558#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until Monday, December 4, 2017.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $719 billion as of April 30, 2017, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, +1(416)867-3996; Frederic Tremblay, Montreal, frederic1.tremblay@bmo.com, +1(514)877-1873; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, +1(416)867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, +1(416)867-6956; Internet: http://www.bmo.com; Twitter: @BMOmedia