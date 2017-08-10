

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has faced some criticism for remarks threatening North Korea with 'fire and fury' but suggested Thursday that his comments may not have been tough enough.



Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump warned that further threats from North Korea would be met with 'fire and fury like the world has never seen.'



The North Korean military responded with a statement calling the comments a 'load of nonsense' and claiming 'only absolute force' can work on someone as 'bereft of reason' as Trump.



Trump indicated Thursday he believes the North Koreans did not mean what they said, noting that previous presidents have not used such forceful language.



'I think that's the first time they heard it like they heard it,' Trump said. 'Frankly, the people who were questioning that statement 'was it too tough,' maybe it wasn't tough enough.'



He added, 'They've been doing this to our country for a long time, for many years, and it's about time that somebody stuck up for the people of this country and for the people of other countries.'



Asked by a reporter what would be tougher than threatening 'fire and fury,' Trump would only say, 'We'll see.'



Trump also refused to comment on the possibility of a pre-emptive strike against North Korea and stressed that he is always open to negotiations.



The president also highlighted the Chinese and Russian support for new U.N. sanctions on North Korea but questioned whether the sanctions would be effective.



'I will tell you this, North Korea better get their act together or they're going to be in trouble like few nations ever have been in trouble in this world,' Trump said.



Trump was also asked about his relationship with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., who he has criticized on Twitter in recent days.



'I just want him to get repeal and replace done,' Trump said, calling it a 'disgrace' that the so-called 'skinny' Obamacare repeal bill failed by one vote.



Trump was asked if McConnell should resign and told the reporter to ask again if the GOP leader is unable to repeal and replace Obama, reform the tax code and pass an infrastructure spending bill.



