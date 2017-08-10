Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2021: Key Vendors are Agility, BDP International, DB Schenker & DHL

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The oil and gas logistics market in EMEA to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the period 2017-2021



Oil and Gas Logistics Market in EMEA 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal. Shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal has a cost saving of more than 20%. The infrastructure investments in intermodal facilities, including depots, container yards, and rail terminals, are expected to rise during the forecast period, which will help intermodal become a more attractive option for shippers.



For instance, Etihad Rail, a 745-mile network across the UAE, is building in three stages. The first stage was built in 2014, the second stage will be completed in December 2017, and the third stage of the project will be finalized in 2018. Stage one connects the gas fields of Shah in the south of UAE to the port of Ruwais. Stage two is potentially the most complex one, which will connect Khalifa port, Jebel Ali port, and different industrial sites within Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The last stage will connect the industrial centers in the north UAE to the rest of the network.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Spill and leakage issues during oil and gas transportation. One of the major challenges faced by oil and gas logistics market is the spill and leakage of oil and gas during the transportation by tankers and trucks, pipelines, and railroads. Russia is one of the largest producers of crude oil worldwide. However, Russian oil industry spilled crude oil of more than 28 million barrels in 2016. In January 2017, KOC declared a state of emergency due to the oil leak in the pipelines of its southwestern fields. The leak affected the al-Maqwa oil field. In July 2015, a BNSF train derailed from the track and spilled more than 800 barrels of oil in north-eastern Montana, USA. In 2013, more than 0.1 million barrels of crude oil was stolen from the swamps and shallow waters in Nigeria, due to oil leakage.



Key Vendors

Agility

BDP International

DB Schenker

DHL

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Other Prominent Vendors

ASCO

CEVA Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

GAC

Neovia

Panalpina Group

Ryder

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type of transportation



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



