Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal construction repaint market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005442/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global construction repaint market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global construction repaint market consists of some major global vendors with manufacturing facilities located around the world. These key vendors are operating through strategic partnerships. New capacities are being set up by the vendors to ensure proximity and easy access to the fast-growing markets of China and India. There are also a sizeable number of regional vendors with significant market shares. The major vendors in the market seek to expand their presence through either M&As or joint ventures to gain easy access to growing markets and dilute the risk from regional businesses.

"The paints and coatings industry has been under immense pressure from regulatory authorities to reduce the environmental impact of their products, especially paints. Commercialization of advanced technologies to produce bio-based versions of the existing chemicals and newer bio-based compounds with new functionalities is providing considerable opportunities for the paints and coatings manufacturers to manufacture bio-based paints," says Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel was formed through the merger of Akzo and Nobel industries. It is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of specialty chemicals, paints, and performance coatings worldwide. The company serves customers from the transportation, consumer goods, building and infrastructure, and industrial sectors. The company has products under the brand name Bermocoll, which is a high-quality sodium carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) that can be used as a thickener and stabilizer in waterborne paints.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It provides protective and decorative coatings, paints, and glass-related solutions for the consumer goods, industrial, construction, and transportation industries. The company manufactures color with specific color tools such as COLORCLIX and COLORSENSE GAME. It has themed color palettes such as Fallingwater, Hacienda, Up North, and Colors of Rhode Island.

RPM International

RPM International manufactures and markets sealants, high-performance coatings, and specialty chemicals. The company manufactures paints and coatings under the brand name of Rust-Oleum. It has a wide range of products such as paints, automotive and concrete coatings, primers, and wood care products for both industrial and decorative markets. The company's leading brands include Rust-Oleum and Varathane.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company is a provider of coating solutions and advanced paint. The company specializes in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, retail customers. The company manufactures epoxy resins, which are used to manufacture paints and coatings.

W. R. Grace

W. R. Grace is a specialty chemicals and specialty materials company. The company has an even global presence with 110 manufacturing units all over the world. It offers products and solutions for several industries. The company manufactures industrial and specialty coatings such as SYLOID A, which is a matting agent for high-performance and low-gloss paints. SYLOID A-Series silicas are available in several grades that offer superior performance attributes related to stain and scrub resistance, flow and leveling, burnishing, hiding, and smoothness.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Pipe Coating Market 2017-2021

Global Chemical Indicator Inks Market 2017-2021

Global Coating Pre-treatment Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005442/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com