STAMFORD, Conn., 2017-08-10 22:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) today announced the promotion of Patrick J. Milner to President of NavTech, the company's global business unit underwriting upstream and downstream energy, power generation, engineering/construction and other technical industrial-related risks. Mr. Milner succeeds Stephen R. Coward, who retired as President of NavTech at the end of July after more than 15 years with Navigators. Mr. Milner is an industry veteran who has been with Navigators in London for nearly 30 years and worked with Mr. Coward at the formation of NavTech in 2009. Most recently, Mr. Milner led the company's global upstream energy business.



Additionally, Jerry L. Wosleger has been promoted to Senior Vice President of NavTech, responsible for building the NavTech business in North America, in addition to his current leadership of the global downstream energy practice. Mr. Wosleger is a leading technical underwriter in the energy sector with nearly 30 years of industry experience. Mr. Wosleger is based in New York City.



"We congratulate Pat Milner and Jerry Wosleger on their expanded leadership roles in one of our most important industry specialties - global energy," said Stan Galanski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navigators. "At the same time, we thank Stephen Coward for his many contributions-both as an expert underwriter and insurance executive-to the growth of Navigators. We are confident that the culture of technical underwriting expertise that has been the hallmark of NavTech and indeed of our company is in good hands with this logical transition in leadership."



The Navigators Group, Inc. is an international specialty insurance holding company with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Asia.



