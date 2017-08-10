SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce its expansion with their new subsidiary company committed to developing games played on handheld devices. We recognize that we are in the middle of the lazy dog days of summer but that has not held management back and its continued efforts to build value for the Company and its shareholders.

In our very first filing, we committed our development goals to writing and advised: "Utilizing real time and delayed data networks along with graphic techniques pioneered in the gaming industry, we want our solutions to speak to the mobile needs demanded by the next generation of traders." Our new subsidiary, Snapt Games Inc will allow our team to further develop and update its skills in the gaming arena for redeployment in our Intuitrader trading platform.

It has been publicized that mobile applications are continuing to see a record number of downloads this year and revenue according to a report from app store analytics firm App Annie and is estimated to reach $102 billion in 2017 worldwide. We are aware that players are now more comfortable with ads and our efforts to balance ads and player enjoyment is crucial to long term success. Additional monetization stems from our ability to optimize their game performance with coins and provide a great personalized experience.

"We continue to watch the surge in the usage of mobile apps and we are excited to bring other quality and compatible products to the market place," says Glenda Dowie, CEO, and President.

Management's plan is to release 50 games over the next 3-5 years and has secured the necessary funds to cover immediate costs until the division becomes profitable in its own right. We have one game ready for a formal launch shortly, and our income projections indicate revenues in the near term. We will be providing additional information on these developments in the near future.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Contact:

Glenda Dowie

CEO

415-200-1105

Email: info@aptsystemsinc.com

Investor Online Information Kit - http://www.aptsystemsinc.com/online-investor-kit-for-apt-systems-inc-apty/

On Twitter follow @APTYsys



