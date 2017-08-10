Ondine's President and CTO receives 2017 Clinical Research Excellence Award at Global IPA Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondine Biomedical Inc. is pleased to announce that its President and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Nicolas Loebel, was the 2017 recipient of the International Photodynamic Association's CLINICAL PDT RESEARCH EXCELLENCE AWARD. The award was presented at the World Congress held in Coimbra, Portugal. The Coimbra World Congress was the 16thconference held by the International Photodynamic Association, marking 32 years of this global meeting. The IPA World Congresses, held every two years, are the leading PDT meetings bringing together members of the global photodynamic community in order to advance scientific and clinical research relating to photodiagnosis and photodynamic therapies.

"I am delighted to see that Dr. Loebel was duly recognized by his peers for his clinical advancement of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy and track record of research excellence. This IPA recognition is well deserved." stated Professor Michael Wilson, inventor of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy. Professor Wilson is Emeritus Professor of Microbiology at the Eastman Dental Institute in the Faculty of Medical Services of University College London (UCL). Professor Wilson was the first to successfully treat complex biofilm infections using antimicrobial PDT, demonstrating the potency of this technology against multidrug-resistant pathogens.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian medical device company developing and commercializing antimicrobial photodynamic therapies to treat and prevent multidrug resistant infections. Dr. Nicolas Loebel and his team at Ondine Research Laboratories have developed 5 antimicrobial photodynamic products, including Periowave' (oral infections), Sinuwave' (sinus infections), MRSAid' (nasal decolonization), Steriwave' (skin infections) and Exelume' (VAP reduction), positioning Ondine as the global leader in Photodisinfection based therapies. More than 300,000 patients have been treated with Ondine's technologies globally, demonstrating excellent clinical outcomes and safety profiles. For more information, please visit: www.ondinebio.com