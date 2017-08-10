

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $110 million, or $0.65 per share. This was down from $117 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $3.79 billion. This was up from $3.65 billion last year.



Nordstrom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $110 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 - $3.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX