Higher Education Learning Analytics Market in the US 2017-2021: Analysis By Application & Deployment Method

The "Higher Education Learning Analytics Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The higher education learning analytics market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 28.74% during the period 2017-2021

Higher Education Learning Analytics Market in The US -2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise in applications of predictive learning analytics. The field of learning analytics is widening at an exponential rate as providers of learning analytics are exploring ways through which they can further assist institutions while increasing their penetration levels. The users are concerned about tracking current and past developments to address present issues.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need to develop competitive strategies. Besides providing advantages to teachers, students, and administrators, learning analytics has also proved its importance to other education stakeholders that include curriculum designers, advisors, education policy makers, and school districts. They are entrusted with responsibilities of taking strategic decisions that will impact institutions in short-term and long-term duration. As such, they possess a higher need of such tools that can assist them with actionable intelligence.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security and ethical issues. Learning analytics is a powerful tool impacting each aspect of institutions. Its capability to capture, store, and analyze data has accelerated its adoption. However, it can also turn out to be harmful to institutions in the absence of strong data security and safety system. It records sensitive and confidential data pertaining to students, teachers, other education stakeholders, and institutions. As such the leakage of data will prove detrimental to the credibility and reputation of institutions besides legal implications.



Key Vendors

Blackboard

D2L

IBM

Pearson

Other Prominent Vendors

Jenzabar

Knewton

Kronos

McGraw-Hill Education

Microsoft

Oracle

Saba Software

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by deployment method



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Other prominent vendors



