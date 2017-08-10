MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/10/17 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

WSP Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of James Chopty as the new National Business Line Executive for Oil & Gas effective immediately. James will be responsible for providing leadership, client development and strategic direction for the Oil and Gas business line nationally and will be part of WSP's Canadian Leadership Team, working from WSP's Calgary offices.

Mr. Chopty is an oil and gas executive with over 22 years of global experience, where he previously worked in Sub-Sahara Africa and managed the operations for one of the industry's leading oilfield services companies. He also has extensive experience in developing organizational strategies to drive growth, and leverage innovative technologies on some of the most advanced oil and gas facilities in the world. James was most recently working for WSP's African operations to grow the company's international presence in that continent's emerging markets.

Gregory Northcott, Chief Operating Officer, WSP Canada, commented, "This appointment is intended to heighten the evolution of our Oil & Gas business in Canada and we are delighted that James has joined our team to lead this effort. His immediate focus will be on strengthening WSP's Oil & Gas presence with our existing clients, building on the strengths of our legacy firms and exploring and positioning the business to grow in new segments of the market."

WSP (TSX: WSP) is one of the world's leading professional services consulting firms. We are dedicated to our local communities and propelled by international brainpower. We are technical experts and strategic advisors including engineers, technicians, scientists, project managers, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design and program management professionals. We design and deliver lasting solutions in the Buildings, Transportation, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Environment, Geomatics, Mining, Power and Industrial sectors as well as project delivery and strategic consulting services. With over 7,500 talented people across Canada and approximately 37,000 globally, we engineer projects that will help societies grow for generations to come. www.wsp.com.

