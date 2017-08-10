

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) announced the company now expects its fiscal 2017 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.85 to $3.00 compared to its previous guidance range of $2.75 to $3.00. Net sales are expected to rise approximately 4% compared to previous target of 3 to 4% increase.



The company reported earnings per share for the second quarter ended July 29, 2017 of $0.65. Total company net sales were $3.7 billion; increased 3.5 percent compared with net sales of $3.6 billion during the same period, prior year. Total company comparable sales for the second quarter increased 1.7 percent.



