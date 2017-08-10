WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - August 10, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union was recently recognized in news outlets across Utah as a top choice among financial institutions. Readers of the Daily Herald in Provo voted Mountain America as "Best Credit Union" in the 2017 Best of Utah Valley Readers' Choice Awards. Readers of The Spectrum in St. George, Utah also voted Mountain America "Best Credit Union" in the 2017 Best of Southern Utah awards. Mountain America ranked in the top three winners of the Park Record's 2017 People's Choice Awards for Park City's Best Bank. KSL Jobs also recently ranked Mountain America as a top workplace culture in Utah.

"We are honored to be recognized across Utah for our member service as well as workplace culture," says Jason Rogers, senior vice president of member service. "As we grow, it becomes even more crucial to ensure team members are equipped with everything they need to provide the best possible member experience. We thank everyone who turns to Mountain America for guidance in finding the right path toward their financial dreams."

Mountain America earned the same honors from readers of the Spectrum in 2015 and 2016.

