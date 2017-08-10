

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Laboratories, LLC is recalling one Lot of Pravastatin Sodium Tablets USP 40 mg packaged in bottles of 30 tablets due to mislabeling. The product, which is labeled as Pravastatin Sodium Tablets USP 40 mg, contained Bupropion Hydrochloride XL 300 mg tablets.



This recall made due to mislabeling of NDC # 54458-925-16; Lot # 115698A was initiated when the firm was informed by a pharmacist that one 30ct bottle was mislabeled. No complaints or reports of medical illnesses or harmful effects have been received to date.



Pravastatin Sodium Tablets USP 40 mg are an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor (statin) indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet when the response to a diet restricted in saturated fat and cholesterol and other non-pharmacologic measures alone has been inadequate. It is used to treat children and adolescent patients ages 8 years and older with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia after failing an adequate trial of diet therapy.



Bupropion hydrochloride extended-release tablets (XL) 300 mg are an aminoketone antidepressant, indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder and prevention of seasonal affective disorder in children, adolescents, young adults and adults.



If a subject mistakenly takes bupropion, common side effects include: nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, headache, constipation, sweating, sore throat, diarrhea, dizziness, restlessness, blurry vision. However, individuals with epilepsy are at higher risk of seizure on bupropion, while people on MAOIs can have a risky drug interaction with bupropion. Allergic reactions are also possible and could be life threatening.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX