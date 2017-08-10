

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $638 million, or $1.01 per share. This was higher than $313 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 55.9% to $2.23 billion. This was up from $1.43 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $638 Mln. vs. $313 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 103.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 90.6% -Revenue (Q2): $2.23 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 55.9%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.35 Bln



