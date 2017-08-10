According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global integrated force controller market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Integrated Force Controller Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global integrated force controller market is a growing market due to the increasing demand from automotive and other fabrication industries as these controllers help in improving the efficiency. There are many manufacturing companies around the world who are upgrading their facilities due to strict government regulations on workplace safety, which, in turn, will lead to an increase in demand for integrated force controllers.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global integrated force controller market into four major segments by application. They are:

Grinding and cutting

Assembly line

Polishing

Machine tending and inspection

The top three segments based on application for the global integrated force controller market are discussed below:

Global integrated force controller market by grinding and cutting

The grinding and cutting segment was the highest revenue generating segment in the integrated force controller market in 2016 and is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Integrated force controller equipped robots are mainly used for grinding and cutting applications as the precision of grinding and cutting functions performed by these robots are higher.

According to Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automation research analyst from Technavio, "The cost of robotic grinding and cutting functions is low when compared with the human workforce. This benefit has resulted in the increased usage of these robots in fabrication industries. Technological advancements such as the use of AI and machine learning have helped improve the performance of these robots."

Global integrated force controller market by assembly line

Assembly line applications are having a positive impact due to their higher usage in manufacturing facilities and increasing investments in the automobile industry. Due to high labor cost, many of the manufacturing facilities are opting for industrial and collaborative robots as these help in reducing the human workforce required to complete the task.

"The use of robots in assembly lines was relatively low during the period 2010-2015. Improved revenue generation from assembly line applications in 2016 was mainly due to the implementation of robots equipped with integrated force controllers in automobile manufacturing plants," says Bharath

Global integrated force controller market by polishing

Polishing, buffing, and sanding are some of the tasks that can be considered under the polishing segment. These applications are mainly performed in the automotive industry and other fabrication industries. Owing to redundant nature and the need for high precision in these applications, there is an increase in the use of robots in end-user industries to complete the tasks.

Force operated controllers are the most preferred product types for polishing applications. Robots equipped with integrated force controllers recognize the path of the surface. These robots position themselves automatically to apply the exact force required, thereby completing the task at high precision.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ABB

ATI

FANUC

KUKA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

