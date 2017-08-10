

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $65 million, or $0.11 per share. This was up from $61 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.8% to $2.05 billion. This was down from $2.20 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $65 Mln. vs. $61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.10 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Revenue (Q4): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.8%



