

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The distribution firms Leader Brand, Major Pharmaceuticals, and Rugby Laboratories jointly issued a nationwide voluntary recall of all lots within expiry of all liquid products manufactured by PharmaTech LLC at its FDA registered facility in Davie, Florida due to possible product contamination.



The FDA has informed Rugby Laboratories that it received several adverse event reports of B. cepacia infections in patients, which may be linked to PharmaTech LLC manufactured Diocto Syrup or Diocto Liquid.



On August 3, 2017, Rugby Laboratories recalled PharmaTech LLC manufactured Diocto Syrup and Diocto Liquid citing risk of product contamination with Burkholderia cepacia.



This recall includes all lots of Liquid Multivitamin Supplement for Infants and Toddlers 50 mL, UPC: 096295128611 and Liquid Vitamin D Supplement for Breastfed Infants 400 IU 50 mL UPC: 096295128628 from distribution firm Leader Brand.



Major Pharmaceuticals' recall all lots of Certa-Vite Liquid 236ML 00904-5023-09, Poly-Vita Drops 50ML 00904-5099-50, Poly-Vita Drops W/Iron 50ML 00904-5100-50, Ferrous Drops Iron Supp 50ML 00904-6060-50, D-Vita Drops 50ML 00904-6273-50, Tri-Vita Drops 50ML 00904-6274-50, and Senna Syrup 237ML 00904-6289-09.



Rugby' recall includes all lots of C Liquid 500mg 118ML 00536-0160-97, Diocto Liquid 50mg/5ml 473ML 00536-0590-85, Ferrous Sulfate Elixir 473ML 00536-0650-85, Fer Iron Liquid 50ML 50ML 00536-0710-80, Senexon Liquid 237ML 00536-1000-59, Diocto Syrup 60MG/15ML 473ML 00536-1001-85, Aller Chlor Syrup 120ML 00536-1025-47, Calcionate Syrup 16OZ 00536-2770-85, Cerovite Liquid 236ML 00536-2790-59, D3 400iu Liquid 50ML 00536-8400-80, Poly-Vitamin Liquid 50ML 00536-8450-80, Tri-Vitamin Liquid 50ML 00536-8501-80 and Poly-Vitamin W/Iron Liquid 50ML 00536-8530-80.



