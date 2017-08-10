TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 10, 2017) - Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, today announced the availability of its 2016 Sustainability Report, outlining Celestica's commitment to sustainability and its recent financial, environmental and social achievements.

Celestica's 2016 Sustainability Report highlights the company's sustainability strategy and key activities and milestones for each of its focus areas including employee sustainability, environmental sustainability, material stewardship, sustainable solutions and sustainable communities.

"Our 2016 Sustainability Report showcases our achievements and the progress we have made to foster a culture of sustainability at Celestica," said Todd Melendy, Vice President, Sustainability and Compliance, Celestica. "I am proud of our accomplishments and the dedication from our global team who are driving Celestica's sustainability strategy and working together to contribute towards a sustainable future."

To read Celestica's 2016 Sustainability Report, click here.

