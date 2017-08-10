Global Machine-to-machine (M2M) Services Market in Retail Industry 2017-2021 - Market is Set to Decline at a CAGR of 34.42%

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global machine-to-machine (M2M) services market to decline at a CAGR of (34.42%) during the period 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global machine-to-machine (M2M) services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from POS devices, automated teller machines (ATMs), vending machines, smart parking meters, and fare ticketing devices; service revenue generated from cellular services by mobile network operators (MNOs) such as AT&T and third-party cellular M2M service providers; revenue generated from five application areas in the retail industry [specialty, hospitality, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), finance, and transportation]; and revenue generated from the sales of M2M devices, modules, and applications used in the retail industry.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is M2M platform consolidation. Powerful M2M platforms are available that fit onto small boards to provide many ports. These platforms are compatible with Linux, Android, and other such standardized operating systems. Furthermore, M2M platform consolidation solutions provide an intuitive management platform for all M2M solutions. Also, the solutions assist in monitoring services closely and consistently improving the integration between solutions.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is M2M services for dynamic real-time tracking. M2M systems help gather customer data related to buying patterns and shopping preferences. These data help enterprises send relevant and timely offers to consumers. M2M technology enables enterprises to establish a comprehensive and proactive supply chain through narrowing the demand-supply gap while gathering data about stock levels on real-time basis. It also enables to consolidate the supply chains in real-time by centrally monitoring goods or machines using sensors.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Integration issues of M2M devices. The integration of M2M devices with cellular M2M technologies is a cumbersome process for M2M vendors because it requires the redesigning of these devices. For instance, for a wireless M2M integrated solution, a transmission control protocol (TCP)/internet protocol (IP) stack and application software are required in a remote device to integrate it properly with another device.
In addition, M2M devices can only be integrated with a company's back-end enterprise infrastructure using middleware and enterprise application software. The addition of supplementary functionalities such as GPS, Bluetooth, and other types of short-range wireless connectivity technologies to the M2M wireless technology causes integration issues.
Key Vendors
- AT&T
- Deutsche Telekom
- Rogers Communications
- Verizon
- Vodafone
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aeris Communications
- Amdocs
- Cantaloupe Systems
- Carriots
- China Mobile
- cStar Technologies
- CyberNet
- Digi International
- e2Solutions
- Ericsson
- FAS International
- Gemalto
- Happiest Minds
- Huawei
- Indra
- JT Wholesale
- KORE Wireless Group
- M2M Connectivity
- Margento
- METRIC Group
- N&W Global Vending
- Nayax
- Novatel Wireless
- Orange Business Services
- POS Unlimited
- Robustel
- Royal Vendors
- Siemens
- Singtel
- USA Technologies
- Vianet
- Vix Technology
- Wipro
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
