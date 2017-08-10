Global Machine-to-machine (M2M) Services Market in Retail Industry 2017-2021 - Market is Set to Decline at a CAGR of 34.42%

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Machine-to-machine (M2M) Services Market in Retail Industry 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global machine-to-machine (M2M) services market to decline at a CAGR of (34.42%) during the period 2017-2021



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global machine-to-machine (M2M) services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from POS devices, automated teller machines (ATMs), vending machines, smart parking meters, and fare ticketing devices; service revenue generated from cellular services by mobile network operators (MNOs) such as AT&T and third-party cellular M2M service providers; revenue generated from five application areas in the retail industry [specialty, hospitality, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), finance, and transportation]; and revenue generated from the sales of M2M devices, modules, and applications used in the retail industry.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is M2M platform consolidation. Powerful M2M platforms are available that fit onto small boards to provide many ports. These platforms are compatible with Linux, Android, and other such standardized operating systems. Furthermore, M2M platform consolidation solutions provide an intuitive management platform for all M2M solutions. Also, the solutions assist in monitoring services closely and consistently improving the integration between solutions.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is M2M services for dynamic real-time tracking. M2M systems help gather customer data related to buying patterns and shopping preferences. These data help enterprises send relevant and timely offers to consumers. M2M technology enables enterprises to establish a comprehensive and proactive supply chain through narrowing the demand-supply gap while gathering data about stock levels on real-time basis. It also enables to consolidate the supply chains in real-time by centrally monitoring goods or machines using sensors.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Integration issues of M2M devices. The integration of M2M devices with cellular M2M technologies is a cumbersome process for M2M vendors because it requires the redesigning of these devices. For instance, for a wireless M2M integrated solution, a transmission control protocol (TCP)/internet protocol (IP) stack and application software are required in a remote device to integrate it properly with another device.



In addition, M2M devices can only be integrated with a company's back-end enterprise infrastructure using middleware and enterprise application software. The addition of supplementary functionalities such as GPS, Bluetooth, and other types of short-range wireless connectivity technologies to the M2M wireless technology causes integration issues.



Key Vendors

AT&T

Deutsche Telekom

Rogers Communications

Verizon

Vodafone

Other Prominent Vendors

Aeris Communications

Amdocs

Cantaloupe Systems

Carriots

China Mobile

cStar Technologies

CyberNet

Digi International

e2Solutions

Ericsson

FAS International

Gemalto

Happiest Minds

Huawei

Indra

JT Wholesale

KORE Wireless Group

M2M Connectivity

Margento

METRIC Group

N&W Global Vending

Nayax

Novatel Wireless

Orange Business Services

POS Unlimited

Robustel

Royal Vendors

Siemens

Singtel

USA Technologies

Technologies Vianet

Vix Technology

Wipro



Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjvfv7/global





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716