According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global low light level imaging sensors marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 15% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Low Light Level Imaging Sensors Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for lighting research, "There will be high adoption of low light level imaging sensors in the automotive industry, which will lead to market growth. In the automotive sector, the image sensors are used for advanced driver assistance systems. ADAS uses image sensors for parking assistance, lane departure warning, and collision avoidance systems. Car manufacturers, such as Nissan, Ford, and Tesla, install image sensors in the vehicles."

The market research analysis categorizes the global low light level imaging sensors market into four major product segments. They are:

Night vision devices

Cameras

Optic lights

Others

Global low light level imaging sensors market by night vision devices

In 2016, the night vision devices segment accounted for close to 55% of the total revenues due to high adoption of low light level imaging sensors by the defense sector. The increasing focus on reducing road accidents drives the demand for night vision systems. Night vision systems are offered as built-in systems by Audi, BMW, and Toyota. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period.

"The high demand for night vision devices by the defense sector drives the demand for low light level imaging sensors. There is a high demand for goggles, scopes, and cameras fitted with night vision devices. These wireless devices help soldiers target objects in complete darkness, thereby increasing situational awareness," says Jujhar.

Global low light level imaging sensors market by cameras

The global low light level imaging sensors market by cameras contributed 25% of the total revenues in 2016. There is a high demand for low light level imaging sensors by camera manufacturers. These sensors are used in applications such as home security cameras, small business monitoring, and infrastructure security. Security cameras can be used in indoor/outdoor locations.These cameras are network ready and are available in a variety of lens that provides high-quality video outputs.

Global low light level imaging sensors market by optic lights

In 2016, the global low light level imaging sensors market by optic lights accounted for around 13% of the total revenue in 2016. These are widely used in lighting, decorations, and mechanical inspections of obscure things. Optic lights save space and provide superior lighting, and are therefore used in vehicles. Low light level imaging sensors are crucial components of optic lights as these sensors intensify the range of light.

Global low light level imaging sensors market by others

CMOS image sensors are used as low light level imaging sensors. These sensors capture images in low light conditions. The global low light level imaging sensor market by others is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16% during the forecast period. The others segment includes the application of low light level imaging sensors in microchannel plates, optical receivers, photon detectors, power supplies, and power tubes.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Omni Vision Technologies

BAE Systems

PHOTONIS

