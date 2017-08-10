Global Carboxylic Acid Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Analysis By Type & End User

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Carboxylic Acid Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global carboxylic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Carboxylic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is simplified process to convert carboxylic acids into boronic acids. Researchers have identified a method to simplify the conversion process of carboxylic acids into boronic acids. To convert a carboxylic acid to a boron compound, the carboxylic acid is first converted into redox-active N-hydroxyphthalimide ester. On further processing, using a nickel catalyst, decarboxylative borylation is induced.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increased industrial use of carboxylic acids. Growing consumer needs across industries, such as consumer goods, animal feed, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics are primarily driving the market for carboxylic acids. Carboxylic acids are the key ingredients used in the manufacture of soaps, detergents, and shampoos. It is also used in the manufacture of cleansing agents through the process of saponification. One of the most crucial industrial applications of carboxylic acids is the manufacture of greases and plastics.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising environmental and health concerns. Acetic acid is toxic to plants, animals, and other aquatic organisms. It also increases the environmental risks associated with acetic acid. Stearic acid is known to cause liver complications and cancers. Direct exposure of the acid is also known to cause skin irritation and inflammation. Therefore, the user must be extremely cautious and careful while handling these acids. Although carboxylic acids are biodegradable and are potentially not bio-accumulative, they are still known to pose significant risks to aquatic organisms, such as fish, daphnia, and algae.

