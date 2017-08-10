Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2017) - Ateba Resources Inc. (CSE: ATR) ("Ateba" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Ashley Makuch as sole director, President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The following individuals have been appointed to fill the vacancies created by these resignations:

Lisa McCormack, President, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director: Ms. McCormack is currently Corporate Secretary of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. Prior thereto, Ms. McCormack served as Corporate Secretary of Kerr Mines Inc. from December 2013 to July 2016, Vice-President, Legal of Northern Gold Mining Inc. from October 2012 to June 2013, Corporate Secretary of Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. from January 2011 to June 2012 and Corporate Securities Law Clerk with Irwin Lowy LLP from August 2006 to December 2010 and from September 20, 2013 to present. Ms. McCormack has served as an officer and/or director of several private and public corporations.

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer and Director:Mr. Ramos holds a degree in commerce and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 15 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. During the same period, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of several junior mining companies.

For more information, please contact:

Lisa McCormack

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 361-2515

