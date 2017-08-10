According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global low power laser cutting machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005478/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global low power laser cutting machine market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Low Power Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The increase in the overall global GDP also signifies the global prosperity of businesses. The growth in businesses and the spending capacity of households result in an increased demand for commodities, mostly from end-user industries such as automotive and electrical and electronic industries. In addition, high-disposable income levels represent increased spending capabilities and better lifestyles, leading to the increased demand for traveling media, such as airplanes.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global low power laser cutting machine market into four major segments by end user. They are:

Semiconductors

Medical devices

Consumer electronics

Others

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three segments based on technology for the global low power laser cutting machine market are discussed below:

Global low power laser cutting machine market by semiconductors

The global semiconductor industry is dominated by the Americas, wherein the US alone held a share close to 21% in 2016, surpassing its competitive markets in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, China, and the EU. There was a significant loss in shares incurred by the semiconductor market during the early half of the 1980s. However, the market rebounded in the latter half of the year as firms operating within this market maintained their competitive edge by manufacturing microprocessors and several other leading-edge technological devices.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead engineering tools research analyst from Technavio, "The growth in sectors involved in manufacturing technological devices has enabled the industry to make significant progress over the years. Currently, the industry in the US holds more than half of the global market share."

Global low power laser cutting machine market by medical devices

The medical devices industry is one of the most noteworthy manufacturing sectors globally. New technologies and innovations primarily drive the industry. The industry witnessed significant growth in the last decade, and it also holds a significant share of the global low laser cutting machine market.

"The entire industry can be segmented based on the type of applications in various fields of medicine. The Food and Drug Administration has segmented more than 1,500 types of medical devices into approximately 17 medical specialty panels," says Gaurav

Global low power laser cutting machine market by consumer electronics

The global low power laser cutting machine market by consumer electronics is projected to grow promptly during the forecast period because of the increased demand for various end-user applications, such as cell phones, laptops, PCs, power tools, tablets, and medical devices.

The global consumer electronics market has numerous drivers contributing to its development, a major one being the increasing launch of new product lines and new product categories. This is one area where innovations take place at a very fast pace, therefore rendering the previous versions outdated.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Coherent

Full Spectrum Laser

Han's Laser Technology Industry Group

IPG Photonics

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cleanroom Apparel Market 2017-2021

Global Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications 2017-2021

Global Home Electrical Consumables Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170810005478/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com