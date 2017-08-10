Worldwide Sleep Apnea Device Market 2017-2023 - Technological Advances in Diagnostics and Therapeutic Devices

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Sleep Apnea Device Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is growing due to factors such as the rising usage of oral appliances, growing awareness of ill effects of untreated sleep apnea in developed countries, technological advances in diagnostics and therapeutic devices, and the increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

However, alternative treatment for sleep apnea, lack of patient compliance, and stringent regulatory approval are some of the factors hampering the market. The market in India, Brazil, and China are also expected to grow at an accelerated pace during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising usage of oral appliances

5.2.1.2 Growing awareness of ill effects of untreated sleep apnea in developed countries

5.2.1.3 Technological advances in diagnostics and therapeutic devices

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Huge pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients

5.2.2.2 Emerging markets in developing countries

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 Stringent regulations for approval

5.2.3.2 Alternative treatment for sleep apnea

5.3 DRO - Impact Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders



6 Product: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Diagnostics Devices

6.2.1 Home Sleep Testing

6.2.2 CPAP Titration

6.2.3 Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

6.3 Therapeutic Devices

6.3.1 Oral Appliances

6.3.2 Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Machines

6.3.3 PAP Consumables



7 End-users: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals and Sleep Laboratories

7.3 Home Care



8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Vendors Profiles

10.1 Becton Dickinson and Company

10.2 ResMed Inc.

10.3 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

10.4 Philips Healthcare



11 Companies to Watch For

11.1 Cadwell Laboratories

11.2 Somnomed Ltd.

11.3 Compumedics Ltd.

11.4 Itamar Medical Ltd.

11.5 BMC Medical Co Ltd.

11.6 ImThera Medical



