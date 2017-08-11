Global LASIK Surgery Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Carl Zeiss & Nidek

DUBLIN, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global LASIK Surgery Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global LASIK surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Global LASIK Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing medical tourism for LASIK surgery. A LASIK surgery is an expensive procedure (costs approximately $2000) and is not covered by most medical insurance companies. Due to the high costs, many patients, especially from the US, are getting their LASIK surgeries done in countries that provide LASIK surgeries at significantly lower rates such as India, Spain, Thailand, Mexico, and the UAE.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing awareness about LASIK surgery. The awareness about the benefits of LASIK is increasing worldwide. Many companies, organizations, and eye clinics are taking initiatives to increase awareness about the benefits of LASIK procedures in social media and other advertising mediums. LASIK laser eye surgeries are comparatively popular than the alternative forms of laser eye surgeries like laser-assisted subepithelial keratectomy (LASEK). LASIK surgeries have faster recovery time, higher precision, and can correct a wider range of eye prescriptions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is minimal insurance coverage. Like other vision care procedures, eye surgery is an expensive procedure and primarily an out-of pocket expense. As a result, consumers may not opt for corrective eye surgery when they have low discretionary income. An average LASIK surgery costs around $2000, per eye. Most insurance companies such as UnitedHealthcare and Cigna don't provide reimbursements for LASIK eye surgery as it is considered to be an elective or cosmetic surgery. The vast majority of the general population cannot afford LASIK surgeries.



Key Vendors

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Carl Zeiss

Nidek

Other Prominent Vendors

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

LaserSight Technologies

