Technavio's latest report on the global operating room (OR) cameras marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Technavio has published a new report on the global operating room cameras market from 2017-2021.

The global OR cameras market is growing at a significant rate owing to the rapid adoption of specialized integrated systems, which are used to perform surgical procedures (both open and MI surgeries). These integrated systems are designed to reduce the complexity of surgical procedures with advanced technologies in ORs. The increase in the number of MI surgeries will drive the growth of the global OR cameras market. As the number of surgical procedures is increasing at a significant rate, manufacturers are developing advanced digital HD surgical and endoscopy cameras with three chip technology and advanced image sensors that provide high-quality images.

The top three emerging trends driving the global operating room cameras market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Growing popularity of hybrid ORs

Emergence of digital microscopic cameras

Growing focus on consulting, planning, installation, and service support

Growing popularity of hybrid ORs

"The number of hybrid ORs has been increasing worldwide in the past few years. Hybrid ORs eliminate the need for patient transfers to imaging rooms. This enhances patient safety and minimizes the time taken to perform surgeries. Hybrid ORs are becoming increasingly popular in neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopedics as they are cost-efficient and help in preventing medical errors," says Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices.

Currently, these ORs consist of fully integrated systems that are fixed. Traditional ORs are designed to deal with video signals generated by the imaging system, however, a hybrid OR requires several other modalities, which are used in tandem with the imaging system and therefore requires more advanced integration components. They have an additional video integration system, advanced OR cameras, ultrasound, and electromagnetic navigation systems.

Emergence of digital microscopic cameras

The global OR cameras market is witnessing technological advances. The emergence of digital microscopic video cameras having high resolution, simplify the most intricate procedures of modern medicine. The high-resolution digital microscopes play an important role in delicate surgeries such as spinal, neurosurgery, and other procedures. This technology, combined with MI procedures, enables faster recovery, thus saving money and time.

"A digital video microscopic camera offers better frame rate than standard digital microscope cameras. These video cameras allow direct connection to the monitor or screen, providing high image quality live video streaming, and have a minimum of 1080p resolution. Thus, the advanced qualities of digital microscopic cameras will significantly increase its usage for surgeries," adds Barath.

Growing focus on consulting, planning, installation, and service support

End-users such as hospitals and ASCs purchase a broad range of OR equipment such as OR surgical and endoscopy cameras that provide maximum usability and endurance. The manufacturers are attracting the customers by providing greater system performance during the complete lifecycle period, ideal service plans, regular training, and real-time support.

The manufacturers present proposals with planning that include technical, clinical, and financial aspects. Once the proposal is accepted the specialized project team of the manufacturer installs the system and inspects or supervises to check if the products are installed or used professionally.

